Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump

Singapore's health ministry on Sunday confirmed 120 more coronavirus cases, the most new infections reported in a single day for the city-state.

The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday, which was the previous biggest rise. Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and suffered six deaths from the global pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.