Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jump

Singapore reports 120 new coronavirus cases in record daily jumpReuters | Singapore | Updated: 05-04-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 17:05 IST
Singapore's health ministry on Sunday confirmed 120 more coronavirus cases, the most new infections reported in a single day for the city-state.
The number of new cases is a 60% increase over the 75 reported on Saturday, which was the previous biggest rise. Singapore has reported a total of 1,309 infections and suffered six deaths from the global pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Singapore