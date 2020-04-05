Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 but pace keeps slowing

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 05-04-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 17:18 IST
Spain's coronavirus death toll rises by 674 but pace keeps slowing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The rate of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Spain slowed again on Sunday as the country, suffering from one of the world's worst outbreaks of the pandemic, began its fourth week under a near-total lockdown.

Deaths from the highly infectious COVID-19 respiratory disease rose to 12,418 on Saturday - the second-highest worldwide after Italy. However, the toll of 674 people who died during the past 24 hours was down from Saturday's 809 and well below Thursday's daily record of 950, the Health Ministry said. Sunday's rise represented a 6% increase in total deaths, about half the rate reported a week ago.

The total number of registered infections rose to 130,759 from Saturday's 124,736. "Today I unite (with colleagues) to give a small message of hope," said General Miguel Angel Villaroya, chief of the defense staff, during a coronavirus briefing on Sunday. "We are on the right track and we will beat it (the virus)."

The World Health Organization's director for Europe, Hans Kluge, tweeted about Spain: "Careful optimism as a result of bold measures, innovative approaches & courageous decisions". On Palm Sunday, a week before Easter, churches stood silent and empty in the capital Madrid, while streets that are usually packed with the stalls of the Rastro flea market were deserted.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday, announced an extension of the state of emergency lockdown until April 26 to help tackle "the greatest crisis of our lives". He said while lockdown measures would probably last even longer than the next 15 days, some economic restrictions, such as keeping all non-essential workers at home, would be lifted after Easter. Shops, bars, and restaurants will, however, remain closed.

Business groups CEOE and CEPYME warned that while the new extension "will serve to accelerate the exit from the current health crisis" it could "deepen the economic recession in which many sectors and companies...are already mired". They called for the government to extend aid for companies to 50 billion euros ($54.04 billion) from 20 billion and suspend taxes for particularly badly hit sectors.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino rejected the idea in an interview with El Pais on Sunday. Asked when Spain would get back to normal, Calvino said, "We cannot return to normal from 0 to 100 in one day. We must guarantee security." In an article published in a series of European newspapers on Sunday, Sanchez appealed for unity among the 27 European Union countries to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"Solidarity is a key principle of the EU treaties. And it is shown at times like this. Without solidarity there can be no cohesion, without cohesion there will be disaffection and the credibility of the European project will be severely damaged."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot, episodes revealed, Last season to have beautiful ending

Beware! Diya Jalao for COVID 19 can burn your hands, take 9 precautions to stay safe

World News Summary

Fact check: Does Disaster Management Act prohibit citizens from sharing coronavirus updates?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Energy markets post-COVID 19: Recovery may take time, transition to continue

As oil markets have crashed, the experts believe the oil prices will come down drastically and continue making the energy transition a financial burden for many economies for a couple of years.&#160;&#160;However, the market alone was never...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Total COVID-19 deaths in Indore rise to 9, positive cases at 122

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to nine after 53-year-old woman and 50-year-old man succumbed to the deadly virus, authorities at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital MGMMCH said on Sunday. According to Chief Medical an...

Govt considering another package to minimize lockdown impact: Sources

The government has started working out the possible post-lockdown scenarios and is considering another booster shot to minimize the impact of coronavirus and revive the economy but nothing has been finalised yet, senior officials said on Su...

Trump, Modi to ensure smooth supply of medical goods, note significance of Yoga in COVID-19 crisis

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have agreed to ensure smooth functioning of the global supply chains for critical pharmaceuticals and medical goods to fight the coronavirus pandemic and discussed the significance ...

Plans should be evolved to avoid crowding after lockdown is lifted on April 15: UP CM to state MPs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the lockdown imposed to stem the novel coronavirus spread would be lifted on April 15 but cautioned that a mechanism should be evolved to avoid crowding or else all efforts will go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020