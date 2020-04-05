Left Menu
Total COVID-19 deaths in Indore rise to 9, positive cases at 122

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to nine after 53-year-old woman and 50-year-old man succumbed to the deadly virus, authorities at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital (MGMMCH) said on Sunday.

Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia . Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 toll in Indore rose to nine after 53-year-old woman and 50-year-old man succumbed to the deadly virus, authorities at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and Hospital (MGMMCH) said on Sunday. According to Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Praveen Jadia, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Indore climbed to 122 after nine more positive cases were confirmed today.

However, according to the bulletin issued by the authorities in Bhopal on Saturday, the number of positive patients stood at 128 in Indore, in which if today's nine positive cases are added, the tally climbs to 137. When asked about the difference in the number of confirmed cases from Indore, Dr Jadia said the names of positive patients from Indore are being duplicated in Bhopal as the patients are being tested at three different places. He said the state officials have been notified about the error, which will be rectified soon. At Tatpatti Bakhal, where Dr Tripti and Dr Zakia were attacked by a mob, out of the 36 individuals tested, 12 tested positive for the coronavirus and the remaining 24 are being monitored.

Apart from this, 21 people from Khajrana were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, with 12 individuals belonging to the same house. Ten confirmed cases have also been reported from Ranipura Daulatganj area. These three areas are being considered as the COVID-19 hotbeds in the region So far, almost all deaths in the city have been reported from the MRTB Government Hospital while the condition of patients at Aurobindo Hospital is seen improving.

Dr Jadia said: "Earlier the decision was taken to keep all patients at MRTB Hospital only. However, later it was planned to transfer all the patients to the Aurobindo hospital. But during a meeting with Dean Dr Jyoti Bindal of MGM College later today, it will be decided where to keep all the COVID-19 positive patients." Dr Jadia also explained about the HCQ tablets, purportedly being termed as a COVID-19 preventive drug in the market.

He said: "This medicine is to be taken by only those individuals who are in direct contact with COVID-19 positive patients. However, this medicine should not be taken without a doctor's prescription. People having heart ailments or who have diabetes must not take this medicine." India's tally of positive novel coronavirus cases rose to 3,374 on Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Out of the total cases, 3,030 are active cases, 266 have been cured or discharged, while there are 77 deaths. (ANI)

