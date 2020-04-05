Left Menu
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 621 to 4,934

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-04-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 19:07 IST
The United Kingdom's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 621 to 4,934 at 1600 GMT on April 4, the health ministry said on Sunday.

As of 0800 GMT, a total of 195,524 people had been tested of which 47,806 tested positive, the health ministry said.

