First COVID-19 death in Maharashtra's Marathwada region
The first coronavirus-related death has been reported in Marathwada region of Maharashtra, according to sources at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).ANI | Aurangabad (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-04-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 19:08 IST
The first coronavirus-related death has been reported in Marathwada region of Maharashtra, according to sources at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). "On Sunday a 58-year-old man died at the GMCH in Aurangabad," said sources.
According to sources, he was admitted on April 3 after he showed symptoms of the virus. He died on Sunday afternoon. Earlier, a 21-year-old youth and a 45-year-old housewife were confirmed positive of coronavirus.
Till now the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region has reached eight, including one death and a 59-year-old lady who got cured. As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 490, including 42 cured/discharged/migrated and 24 deaths. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
