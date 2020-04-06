Left Menu
Development News Edition

UAE to boost strategic stockpile, waive visa fines over coronavirus

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-04-2020 00:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 00:08 IST
UAE to boost strategic stockpile, waive visa fines over coronavirus

The United Arab Emirates will reinforce its stockpile of strategic goods and waive residency visa fines for the rest of the year in response to the coronavirus outbreak, its vice president said on Sunday. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also the UAE prime minister and ruler of Dubai, the region's tourism and business hub, did not say what goods were included in the stockpile or give further details on the visa fine waiver.

Tweeting after a cabinet meeting, he also said authorities had directed factories to support the health sector's needs in the country, which has recorded 1,505 infections and 10 deaths. Dubai imposed a two-week lockdown on Saturday night, tightening an overnight curfew that the whole of the UAE has been under for 10 days. Reported daily new cases in the UAE have increased recently as testing has been stepped up.

The UAE central bank also announced new measures on Sunday to guarantee liquidity in the banking system, boosting its stimulus package to a total of $70 billion from a previously announced $27 billion. Elsewhere the UAE's embassy in the United Kingdom announced two charter flights this week to return more than 80 Emiratis home. It also said an Emirates Airline plane had flown 345 British citizens back to the UK, after being unable to return home after the closure of UAE airports to international traffic.

Countries of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have recorded 6,757 cases of infection and 54 deaths. Saudi Arabia on Sunday reported five more deaths from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 34. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 206 in the past 24 hours to 2,385, the highest among Gulf Arab states. The kingdom's foreign ministry said it would register requests this week from citizens abroad who want to return home, with priority given to the elderly and pregnant women and those in countries most affected.

The tourism ministry has prepared some 11,000 hotel rooms for returning nationals, who are subject to a 14-day quarantine. Saudi authorities said separately that 366 Turkish pilgrims had returned home after testing negative for coronavirus.

The kingdom has suspended the year-long umrah pilgrimage and told Muslims to wait to make plans for the annual haj pilgrimage, which begins this year in July. Elsewhere in the Gulf, Qatar Development Bank launched a program to provide guarantees to local banks to grant interest-free loans to companies affected by the outbreak, state news agency QNA said.

The move came under the direction of Qatar's emir and is in cooperation with its ministry of finance, the central bank and all banks operating in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Appoints Mark A. Weinberger As An Independent Board Member

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Lost Time: How coronavirus spread while supply orders lagged

The governments stockpile of critically needed medical supplies and equipment is nearly drained just as the numbers of people infected with the coronavirus and in need of critical care is surging. Back in January, the first alarms were soun...

Queen delivers message of resolve in special Covid-19 address

Britains Queen Elizabeth II delivered a special address for the UK and the Commonwealth on Sunday in which she invoked a war-time spirit of self-discipline and resolve amid the rising death toll and strict lockdown measures in place to figh...

People across UP respond to Modi's call to express solidarity in fight against COVID-19

With lakhs of people lighting lamps in their balconies and roofs on Sunday night to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modis call to express their solidarity in the nations fight against coronavirus, Diwali seemed to have arrived months earlier...

Maintain social distancing or face criminal action: Patnaik talks tough

Hours after Odisha reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Naveen Patnaik warned people of the state to strictly adhere to social distancing norms or face criminal action. The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha shot up to 39 with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020