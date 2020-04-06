UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital with persistent coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus.

"On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests," Downing Street said. "This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

