Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Reaction as UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 02:23 IST
FACTBOX-Reaction as UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital with coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday in what Downing Street said was a "precautionary step" because he was showing persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive for the virus. Here is some reaction to the news:

KEIR STARMER, OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER "Wishing the Prime Minister well and a speedy recovery."

JEREMY HUNT, FORMER FOREIGN SECRETARY AND EX-CONSERVATIVE LEADERSHIP RIVAL "Thoughts with Boris Johnson this evening. Whatever political persuasion the whole country is united in wanting our PM to get fit and well as soon as possible."

NICOLA STURGEON, SCOTTISH FIRST MINISTER "Wishing the PM all the best and a speedy recovery."

SADIQ KHAN, MAYOR OF LONDON "Sending my very best to the Prime Minister and wishing him a swift recovery."

ED DAVEY, ACTING LEADER OF THE LIBERAL DEMOCRATS "Wishing Boris Johnson the best for getting through this, and a full, fast recovery. Carrie, Jo, Leo, Rachel: best of health to you. It’s vital we all follow the guidance; that’s how to protect you, your family, your loved ones."

(Compiled by Alistair Smout)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Oil prices decline $3 a barrel as market remains uncertain on supply outlook

Global benchmark oil prices traded 3 a barrel lower as the market opened for Mondays trading session, reflecting fears of oversupply after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed to Thursday a meeting about a potential pact to cut production. The...

UK PM Johnson admitted to hospital for tests after persistent coronavirus symptoms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital for tests on Sunday after suffering persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus, though Downing Street said he remained in charge of the governme...

Soccer-Stade de Reims doctor dies after contracting coronavirus

The doctor of French soccer club Stade de Reims, Bernard Gonzalez, has died aged 60 after contracting the novel coronavirus, the Ligue 1 side said on Sunday. Words fail me, I am stunned by this news, Stade de Reims president Jean-Pierre Cai...

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iraq tops 950 as 83 new cases detected

Baghdad Iraq, Apr 6 SputnikANI A further 83 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Iraq, pushing the tally since the start of the outbreak to above 950, the countrys Health Ministry confirmed on Sunday. The overall number of confirmed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020