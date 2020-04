Scotland's chief medical officer resigns after flouting own coronavirus guidance

Scotland's Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood resigned on Sunday after she flouted her own advice to stay at home to fight the spread of the coronavirus by traveling to her second home on two successive weekends.

She said the justifiable focus on her behavior risked becoming a distraction from the hugely important job that government and the medical profession had to do in getting the country through this coronavirus pandemic. "It is with a heavy heart that I resign as Chief Medical Officer," she said.

