S.Korea reports fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases for first time since Feb. 29 peak -KCDC

South Korea reported fewer than 50 new coronavirus cases on Monday for the first time since its Feb. 29 peak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The KCDC reported 47 new infections, taking the national tally to 10,284. The death toll rose by three to 186.

