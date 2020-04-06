Left Menu
Man who left from Mumbai on bicycle to meet ailing father in Rajouri gets CRPF's help

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to control terrorism, shifted a patient to a hospital to help his son, who left on a bicycle from Mumbai to meet his seriously ill father in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, a distance of almost 2,200 kilometres.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 10:40 IST
Aarif's father Wazir Hussain gets help from CRPF. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to control terrorism, shifted a patient to a hospital to help his son, who left on a bicycle from Mumbai to meet his seriously ill father in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, a distance of almost 2,200 kilometres. CRPF got to know about the journey of Aarif through media when they decided to help him.

"On April 1, Mohammad Aarif, a resident of Panjgrain village situated on LoC in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir, working in Mumbai as a watchman, came to know that his father has suffered a stroke and is in a critical condition. Aarif wanted to meet his father but there were no means of transport. A distraught Aarif left from Mumbai for Rajouri on April 2 on a bicycle," CRPF said. "CRPF Madadgaar got into touch with Aarif. 72 Bn CRPF, located about 15 kilometres from Aarif's village in Rajouri, sent a team to his house. The patient was put into contact with the CRPF Panel of doctors through the Madadgaar Telemedicine scheme, Tel Me," CRPF added.

On Sunday, the doctors after diagnosis recommended immediate hospitalisation, doing contrast CT Scan/MRI and regular monitoring of the BP. The team of 72 Bn shifted Wazir Hussain, father of Aarif, to the hospital where he is under treatment. The CRPF doctors are in regular touch with the doctors at District Hospital, Rajouri.

"Meanwhile one of the CRPF call takers at Madadgaar hails from the same village as Aarif and is in constant touch with him. With the help of some local policemen and a truck, Aarif reached Vadodara this morning and is moving towards Ahmedabad. Madadgaar has got in touch with GC Gandhinagar to provide assistance to Aarif. Yesterday, his father was helilifted for further treatment to Jammu," CRPF said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

