U.S. Forces Japan declares health emergency for bases in Kanto region

U.S. Forces Japan declares health emergency for bases in Kanto regionReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 06-04-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 11:24 IST
The U.S. Forces Japan commander declared on Monday a public health emergency for its military bases in eastern Japan's Kanto region including Tokyo, which has seen a jump in the number of new coronavirus infections. "Due to the steady increase in COVID-19 cases in the Tokyo area, I have implemented a Public Health Emergency for the Kanto Plains region," Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider, U.S. Forces Japan commander said in a statement. "This order covers all Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine installations and facilities in the area."
COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.
