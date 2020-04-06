Healthcare group Novacyt wins French approval for COVID testing product

Novacyt's COVID-19 testing product has been approved by France's CNR arm of the Institut Pasteur, making it available for immediate distribution in France, the healthcare company said on Monday.

The company added that last week, it had also won approval for its COVID-19 test from Thailand's Ministry of Health.

