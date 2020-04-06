Healthcare group Novacyt wins French approval for COVID testing product

Healthcare group Novacyt wins French approval for COVID testing productReuters | Paris | Updated: 06-04-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 11:43 IST
Novacyt's COVID-19 testing product has been approved by France's CNR arm of the Institut Pasteur, making it available for immediate distribution in France, the healthcare company said on Monday.
The company added that last week, it had also won approval for its COVID-19 test from Thailand's Ministry of Health.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
