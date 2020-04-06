UK new car sales plunge 40% in March as coronavirus hits

UK new car sales plunge 40% in March as coronavirus hitsReuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 12:10 IST
New car registrations in Britain fell by an annual 40% in March as the coronavirus crisis hit the economy and forced many would-be buyers to stay at home, preliminary data from an industry group showed on Monday.
Sales totaled around 250,000 units, making it the weakest March -- typically one of the top two selling months of the year -- since 1999 when bi-annual plate changes were introduced. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered a shutdown of much of the economy last month as his government sought to slow the spread of coronavirus.
March accounted for nearly 20% of total registrations in 2019 as it is one of two annual occasions when a new license plate series is issued. Car sales in Britain have been falling since hitting a record high in 2016. The SMMT's latest forecast, published in January, predicted a drop in full-year demand of just over 2.5% to 2.25 million cars.
The Society for Motor Manufacturers and Traders is due to publish its full data for March at 0800 GMT. (Writing by William Schomberg and Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
