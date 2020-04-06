FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world jumped to more than 1,250,000, exceeding 68,400 deaths, according to a Reuters tally.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in hospital for tests on Monday suffering persistent symptoms 10 days after testing positive, but Downing Street said he remained in charge of the government. * Britain will impose more restrictions on outdoor exercise if people flout lockdown rules, the health minister said. * France reported a slowing daily death toll, and Germany its fourth straight day with a drop in new cases. * Italy reported its lowest daily death toll for more than two weeks on Sunday, as the health minister outlined plans for broader testing and beefed-up health services as part of measures following a future easing of the lockdown. * The rate of new infections and deaths in Spain slowed again as the country began its fourth week under a near-total lockdown. * Russia's cases jumped by almost 1,000 in a record daily increase. * Ireland's prime minister re-registered as a medical practitioner and will work one shift a week to help out during the crisis. * Scotland's chief medical officer resigned after she broke her own advice to stay at home by visiting her second home on two successive weekends. AMERICAS * President Donald Trump expressed hope the United States was seeing a "leveling-off" in some of its hot spots, even as a senior official warned the country was entering the "hardest" week of the crisis. * Guatemala asked the United States to limit its deportations of immigrants to 25 persons per plane, after two deported migrants were hospitalised in recent weeks after testing positive. * Deaths in Canada jumped by 20% in a day, while Ottawa offered full-time jobs to reservists in the armed forces. * Haiti and Barbados reported their first deaths. ASIA AND THE PACIFIC * Mainland China reported 39 new cases as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, as Beijing continued to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts. * Japan will declare a state of emergency as early as Tuesday, media reported, as a shortage of beds and a rise in cases linked to hospitals are pushing Tokyo's medical system to the brink of collapse. * The U.S. Forces Japan declared a public health emergency for its military bases in eastern Japan. * South Korea reported fewer than 50 new cases for the first time since its peak in late February. * India is restricting the export of most diagnostic testing kits, as its cases topped 3,350 despite a three-week nationwide lockdown. * New Zealand will stick to its tough curbs despite some early signs the spread of the illness has been stabilising. * Virus-hit Carnival cruise ship, the biggest single source of infections in Australia, docked south of Sydney to get help for sick crew members requiring urgent medical treatment and to refuel in preparation for departure.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * About 20 million jobs are at risk in Africa as the continent's economies are projected to shrink this year. * Turkey said it would minimise its troop movements in operation zones in neighbouring Syria. * The United Arab Emirates will reinforce its stockpile of strategic goods and waive residency visa fines for the rest of the year. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Stocks jumped on Monday as investors were encouraged by a slowdown in virus-related deaths and new cases, while oil prices skidded after Saudi-Russian negotiations to cut output were delayed, keeping oversupply concerns alive. * Euro zone governments tapped bond markets for a bumper 27 billion euros in March as they funded stimulus programmes to soften the blow of the pandemic. * Japan vows to fight "biggest global crisis since WWII" with a massive fiscal, monetary and tax stimulus to be approved on Tuesday, a draft document reviewed by Reuters showed. * Singapore unveiled S$5.1 billion ($3.55 billion) in additional economic spending such as wage support, waiver of levies and one-off payments. * British consumer confidence recorded its biggest fall in more than 45 years, as a widening shutdown of the economy hammered households' financial hopes.

SPORTS * German soccer clubs were allowed to return to training on Monday, with some opting to train players in small groups. (Compiled by Milla Nissi, Frances Kerry and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Tomasz Janowski)

