COVID 19: Indian Railways achieves half initial task of 5000 coaches

In order to supplement the national efforts in combating COVID 19, Indian Railways has put all its might and resources behind national efforts. In a short span of time, it has achieved almost half the initial task of 5000 coaches by being able to convert 2500 coaches.

In times of Lockdown, when manpower resources are limited and have to be rationalized and rotated, different Zones of Railways have almost done an impossible task of so many conversions in such a small span of time. With the conversion of around 2500 coaches, 40000 isolation beds are now ready for contingency.

Once the prototype was approved and conversion action was started quickly by Zonal Railways. On average, 375 coaches are being converted by Indian Railways in a day. The work is being carried out at 133 locations in the country.

These coaches are equipped as per medical advisories issued. Efforts are being done to ensure the best possible stay and medical supervision as per the needs and norms.

It may be noted that these isolation coaches are being prepared only as a contingency and to supplement the efforts of the Ministry of Health in fighting the COVID 19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

