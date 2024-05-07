Israel told US that Rafah operation was limited, White House says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 22:16 IST
Israel told the United States its operation in Rafah was limited and designed to prevent weapons and funds from being smuggled into Gaza, White House national security adviser John Kirby said on Tuesday.
Talks on a hostage deal and ceasefire were resuming in Cairo on Tuesday with CIA Director William Burns attending and the two sides should be able to close the remaining gaps, Kirby added.
