Ports, PSUs to contribute Rs.52 Cr. as CSR fund to PM CARES Fund

All Major Ports and Public Sector Undertakings under Ministry of Shipping have decided to contribute Rs.52 Crore as CSR fund to ‘Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund) which has been created to provide relief to Coronavirus ( COVID-19) pandemic affected people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:32 IST
(With Inputs from PIB)

