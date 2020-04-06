Gauteng Health calls on people to receive the flu vaccine

Left Menu
“The Gauteng Department of Health in the Ekurhuleni District is calling for people to come to receive the flu vaccinations at any of the local clinics or community health centers (CHCs) from Monday, 6 April 2020,” it said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ekurhuleni | Updated: 06-04-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 14:54 IST
While the influenza vaccine has no known efficacy against COVID-19, the vaccination is encouraged, as flu viruses will increase pressure on the health system. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Gauteng Health Department has urged pregnant women, children and the elderly to present themselves for their annual flu vaccination.

The call applies to people who have not yet received flu vaccinations.

"If you have already received vaccinations, please do not present yourself for this service. The vaccination is not compulsory but encouraged," said the provincial department.

While the influenza vaccine has no known efficacy against COVID-19, the vaccination is encouraged, as flu viruses will increase pressure on the health system.

The roll-out of the vaccination will take place from Monday, 6 April 2020, until Wednesday, 8 April 2020.

Pregnant women will receive the vaccine on Monday, followed by the elderly on Tuesday and the vaccinations will conclude with children on Wednesday.

The vaccinations commence at 10 am on the three stipulated days.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

