Mahanadi Coalfields to finance expenses of COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Coal India’s subsidiary company, is funding the total operations of the hospital having 500 beds and 25 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds with ventilators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:00 IST
Shri Pralhad Joshi said that the central government has already issued guidelines to allow state governments to utilize up to 30% of the balance fund available with District Mineral Fund (DMF) to combat COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@JoshiPralhad)

"Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) will finance all expenses of the COVID-19 country's second-largest COVID-19 hospital in Bhubaneswar including the cost of treatment of patients for which MCL has already released Rs 7.31 Crores as immediate advance. The hospital is a great medical asset for the people of Odisha," said Union Minister of Coal and Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi during the inauguration programme of hospital co-ordinated through Video Conferencing.

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Coal India's subsidiary company, is funding the total operations of the hospital having 500 beds and 25 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds with ventilators. Shri Naveen Patnaik Chief Minister, Odisha inaugurated the hospital. Government of Odisha started this hospital in Bhubaneswar today. Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Coal & Mines Shri Pralhad Joshi also attended the programme.

Shri Pralhad Joshi said that the central government has already issued guidelines to allow state governments to utilize up to 30% of the balance fund available with District Mineral Fund (DMF) to combat COVID-19. He added that this will also help the mineral-rich state like Odisha in fighting with the pandemic.

"I had personally directed the PSUs of Coal and Mines Ministries to extend the best possible support to the respective state governments to help fight COVID-19, which has engulfed most of the countries of the world. I am happy that these PSUs have risen to the occasion." Union Coal and Mines Minister added.

Coal India's subsidiaries have set up over 1500 quarantine/ isolation beds in eight states. Similarly, employees of Bhubaneswar headquartered NALCO have pledged to contribute their one day salary amounting to Rs. 2.5 Crores to Odisha Chief Minister's Relief Fund. NALCO has also given its consent to fund a dedicated COVID-19 hospital to be set up by the Government of Odisha in Koraput district.

(With Inputs from PIB)

