British retailer Debenhams files notice of intent to appoint administrator

British department store chain Debenhams said on Monday it had filed a notice of intent to appoint an administrator to protect it from the threat of legal action during the coronavirus emergency.

It said legal action could have had the effect of pushing the business into liquidation while its 142 UK stores remain closed during the national lockdown.

