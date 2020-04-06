Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnamese hat seller turns to homemade face shields in virus fight

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:16 IST
Vietnamese hat seller turns to homemade face shields in virus fight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

For nearly three decades, Quach My Linh has sold hats at the Ba Chieu market in Vietnam's bustling Ho Chi Minh City.

But following a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the 42-year-old vendor has turned to make plastic face shields for frontline medical workers instead. "I was once a patient myself and I feel like my family owes doctors a lot", said Linh, who received hospital treatment a few years ago for a blood-related illness.

"I want to make these shields to keep them healthy. If they are healthy, then they can protect us". Last week, Vietnam began a 15-day social distancing campaign to slow the spread of the virus that has seen most non-essential businesses shut, including Linh's stall.

There have been 241 reported cases of the coronavirus in Vietnam and no reported deaths, according to the health ministry. Aggressive contact tracing and a mass quarantine program have helped keep that tally low. When the lockdown began, Linh assembled a group of family members, friends and fellow vendors to start making the face shields. They can be worn in addition to face masks to better protect medical workers from the tiny virus-carrying droplets released by infected patients.

In just a few days, Linh and her gang of volunteers made almost 1,000 face shields, she said and distributed them to at least three nearby hospitals. Linh said she had drawn on her experience as a hat vendor to line the shields with comfortable padding.

She watched media reports of doctors in the United States and consulted a friend who works as a nurse there to perfect the design, she said. The finishing touch? A sticker, with an important message to Vietnam's medical workers: "Fight Covid-19 disease".

"Keep believing, because we are always with you".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore to subsidise 75 pc wages of all local employees

In yet another far-reaching decision, the Singapore government has decided to pay up to 75 per cent of the wages of all Singaporeans and permanent resident workers for the month of April due to economic devastation caused by COVID-19. Deput...

What if I get Coronavirus..? anxious calls never stop

What if I get coronavirus, will my kin contract this disease What if I get the illness but because of the lockdown, I am not able to reach the hospital When I reach the hospital, will I get ventilator support, will doctor be a...

Delhi govt will increase testing so that positive cases are identified: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on coronavirus outbreak.

Delhi govt will increase testing so that positive cases are identified Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on coronavirus outbreak....

SC issues guidelines for functioning of courts through video conferencing during COVID-19 pandemic

Court hearing in congregation must become an exception during the extraordinary outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and it is necessary that all courts respond to the call of social distancing to ensure they do not contribute to the spread of vir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020