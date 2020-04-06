Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria asking multilateral lenders to fund coronavirus fight

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:20 IST
Nigeria asking multilateral lenders to fund coronavirus fight

Nigeria has requested a total of $6.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank and African Development Bank (AfDB) to combat the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the finance minister said on Monday. Zainab Ahmed said at a news conference in the capital, Abuja, that Nigeria requested $3.4 billion from the IMF, $2.5 billion from the World Bank and $1 billion from the AfDB.

Ahmed said Nigeria was one of several African countries seeking the suspension of debt-servicing obligations for 2020 and 2021 from multilateral lenders. She said the IMF support would not be tied to a formal programme and would not come with conditions attached since it was money Nigeria had already contributed to the Fund.

The IMF is making $50 billion available from its emergency financing facilities and some 80 countries have already asked for help, including about 20 from Africa. The World Bank has also approved a $14 billion COVID-19 response package. Nigeria, which is Africa's most populous country and has the continent's largest economy, has 232 confirmed cases of coronavirus and five deaths. Lagos state, neighbouring Ogun state and the capital territory of Abuja entered a two-week lockdown last Monday aimed at stemming the spread of the virus.

Ahmed said the outbreak poses "significant threats to the Nigerian economy, the Nigerian healthcare system and even to national security", adding that "extraordinary measures are required as the situation evolves to address these challenges". On Saturday the government said it planned to create a coronavirus fund to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure. Ahmed, at Monday's news conference, said the president had approved the fund, and approval was being sought from lawmakers to borrow the money from special accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet decides not to operate MPLADS for two years to manage COVID-19

As a part of the Governments continued efforts to contain the spread of COVID 19, the Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has decided not to operate Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme MPLADS for ...

25 COVID-19 patients in ICU in Delhi, 8 on ventilator support: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

25 COVID-19 patients in ICU in Delhi, 8 on ventilator support CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Corona-infected cases cross 300 mark in UP: Official

The number of coronavirus-positive cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed 300 mark on Monday with 27 more persons testing positive, taking the number of infected ones to 305. As many as 27 more persons, of which 21 are linked to the Jamaat, tested ...

20 new coronavirus cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hours: CM Kejriwal.

20 new coronavirus cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hours CM Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020