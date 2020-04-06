Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Central Zoo Authority advises Zoos to remain on highest alertness

The Central Zoo Authority has advised that all zoo personnel strictly adhere to safety and disinfection protocol issued by the Government, from time to time, on Novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:33 IST
COVID-19: Central Zoo Authority advises Zoos to remain on highest alertness
The Central Zoo Authority has advised that all zoo personnel strictly adhere to safety and disinfection protocol issued by the Government, from time to time, on Novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19). Image Credit: ANI

The United States (USA) Department of Agriculture's National Veterinary Services Laboratories, in a statement dated 5th April 2020, has confirmed SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in a Tiger housed in the Bronx Zoo, New York.

https://wvvw.aphis.usda.gov/aphisinewsroominews/sa_by_date/sa-2020/ny-zoo-covid-19

Taking cognizance of the same, the Central Zoo Authority under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has advised Zoos in the country to remain on highest alertness, watch animals on 24X7 basis, using CCTV for any abnormal behavior/symptoms, keepers/handlers not to be allowed in the vicinity without safety gear preferably PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), isolate & quarantine sick animals, and have the least contact while providing feed to animals.

The advisory further stated that Mammals like carnivores especially a cat, ferret and primates to be carefully monitored and fortnightly samples of suspect cases to be sent to the designated animal health institutes to initiate COVID-19 testing while following all bio-containment and safety measures required to handle this high-risk pathogen as per the national / ICMR guidelines:

National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, MPNational Research Centre on Equines (NRCE), Hisar, Haryana.

Centre for Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic (CADRAD), Indian Veterinary Research Institute, (IVRI), Izatnagar, Bareilly, UP.

The Central Zoo Authority has advised that all zoo personnel strictly adhere to safety and disinfection protocol issued by the Government, from time to time, on Novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

Further, zoos are advised to coordinate with designated nodal agencies of the Government responsible for public health response and permit screening, testing and surveillance and diagnostic samples as and when required by the nodal agency.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Waqar wants Pakistan policy to stop abrupt format-dropping

Bowling coach Waqar Younis wants Pakistan Cricket Board PCB to formulate a policy to stop players from abruptly dropping the test format, the former captain said on Monday. Experienced quicks Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz quit test cricket l...

Trump sees limits of presidency in avoiding blame for virus

President Donald Trump is confronting the most dangerous crisis a US leader has faced this century as the coronavirus spreads and a once-vibrant economy falters. As the turmoil deepens, the choices he makes in the critical weeks ahead wil...

Delhi shooting Word Cup cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The shooting World Cup scheduled to be held in two parts in the national capital in May was on Monday cancelled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic that has not left any sphere of life untouched. The World Cup, originally scheduled to be held fr...

Zoos in India put on 'highest' alert after tiger tests positive for COVID-19 in US

The Central Zoo Authority CZA on Monday put all zoos across the country on highest alert and asked them to collect samples fortnightly in suspected cases after a tiger at a US zoo tested positive for coronavirus. In a letter to all states...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020