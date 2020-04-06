Coronavirus: Community health survey in Goa between Apr 10-12

The Goa government will carry out a community health survey between April 10-12 as part of efforts to fight the novel coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. The survey will map a person's travel history and check whether he is exhibiting symptoms similar to the ones caused by the coronavirus, he said.

"Government servants, including teachers and Anganwadi workers will visit every family during the three days," he added. Meanwhile, the Goa government announced special insurance cover of up to Rs 50 lakh for all staff, including from the private sector, working in quarantine facilities and COVID hospitals.

"The staff will also get benefit of 20 per cent rise in basic salary, while they are posted at these facilities," Sawant said. He said rapid testing kits would be procured to increase the number of people being checked, adding that a respiratory illness ward would be set up in Goa medical college and hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.