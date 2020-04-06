COVID-19: 9th C'garh patient discharged, 1 active case left

COVID-19: 9th C'garh patient discharged, 1 active case leftPTI | Raipur | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:11 IST
A 21-year-old man who testedpositive for COVID-19 on March 31 was dicharged on Monday fromthe All India Institute Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur afterrecovery, Chhattisgarh health officials said
The man, a native of Korba who had travelled toLondon, was the ninth COVID-19 patient to be discharged in thestate, which now has just one active case, they added
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, "Another goodnews, 1 more Corona positive patient has now been dischargedfrom hospital after having recovered. 9 out of 10 haverecovered. Only one more remaining!" PTI TKPBNM BNM
