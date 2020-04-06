Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-England boss Southgate takes 30% wage cut as FA revenue hit

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:18 IST
Soccer-England boss Southgate takes 30% wage cut as FA revenue hit

England manager Gareth Southgate has agreed a 30% wage reduction according to British media reports after the FA's CEO Mark Bullingham said on Monday that its highest earners would take significant pay cuts during the coronavirus crisis. The pandemic has brought English football to a standstill and Bullingham said the lack of international matches and FA Cup games will cost the country's soccer governing body around 100 million pounds ($122.89 million).

"In the spirit of those on higher salaries taking the greater responsibility, the senior management team have agreed to cut their pay by 15%, with the highest earners in the organisation agreeing to reduce their pay by up to 30%," Bullingham said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2020/apr/06/mark-bullingham-fa-statement-covid-19-060420 on the FA website. "We are proposing that all employees earning 50,000 pounds or more per annum will take a temporary pay reduction of 7.5%," he said, adding that the FA could lose more than 150 million pounds in revenue if the situation does not stabilise soon.

"We're also looking into what options are available to us through the government's furlough scheme as a contingency plan while we continue to plan for the return of football, once it is safe to do so." The Times reported that Southgate would take a wage cut of 225,000 pounds over the next three months, while England Women's team manager Phil Neville and the men's England under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd will take reductions in the region of 15-30%.

The FA decision contrasts with the approach of some Premier League clubs, such as league leaders Liverpool, who said they would be using the government's job retention scheme to pay some non-playing staff who are furloughed. Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Norwich City have taken similar decisions, sparking criticism from the government who have taken a dim view of millionaire players and managers not taking wage cuts while the league is suspended.

($1 = 0.8137 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Austria eyes Easter 'resurrection', easing coronavirus lockdown at shops

Austria is preparing for a resurrection the day after Easter by reopening some shops in an initial loosening of its coronavirus lockdown, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday, the first European country to outline such plans.The Alpine ...

191 cases registered, over 3700 people detained for violating lockdown in Delhi: Police

Over 190 cases were registered and 3,728 people detained in the national capital on Monday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said. According to the data shared by the po...

Spain's coronavirus death pace slows, though agony continues

The pace of new coronavirus deaths in Spain slowed for the fourth day on Monday, though a shortage of cremation capacity in Barcelona and the death of soccer coach Pep Guardiolas mother showed the national agony was far from over. Spain has...

COVID-19: HRD Minister appeals companies to not withdraw job offers made in campus placements

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhiyal Nishank on Monday appealed to companies to not withdraw any job offers made to students in campus placements due to the economic slowdown created by the coronavirus pandemic. To ease the worries of graduating st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020