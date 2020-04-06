Left Menu
Singapore reports 66 new coronavirus cases, total 1,375

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:00 IST
Singapore's health ministry on Monday confirmed 66 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the city-state to 1,375. Only one was an imported case while the others were locally transmitted.

Of the new cases, 35 were linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories. Singapore said on Sunday it had quarantined nearly 20,000 workers in two dormitories, made up of mainly Bangladeshi and other South Asian manual workers, after they were linked to at least 90 infections.

