Italian post office enlists military police to deliver pensions

The Italian post office will deploy military police to deliver pensions to retired people in a new effort to reduce the contagion from the coronavirus outbreak, Poste Italiane said on Monday. The group signed an agreement with Italy's Carabinieri, which is part of police but also has military duties, under which pensioners who are at least 75-years-old can authorise officers to withdraw their pensions and deliver them the money.

The accord applies to 23,000 people in Italy and will be in place until the health emergency is over, Poste Italiane and the Carabinieri said in a joint statement. The move follows a decision by the post office last month to spread out the payment of pensions over six days to avoid queues at its branches.

Italy's official death toll from COVID-19 reached 15,887 on Sunday, almost a third of the global total.

