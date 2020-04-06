Canada's largest province says U.S. blocked delivery of 3 million masks

Canada's largest province says U.S. blocked delivery of 3 million masksReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:43 IST
The premier of Ontario, Canada's largest province, on Monday said the United States had blocked the delivery of three million face masks designed to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.
Doug Ford told Global News the incident had happened over the weekend and described it as "absolutely unacceptable".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
