Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN rights experts urge to commit to equality in COVID-19 response

The Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent said that structural discrimination could worsen inequalities surrounding access to healthcare and treatment, which could lead to a rise in disease and death rates among people of African descent.

UN | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:24 IST
UN rights experts urge to commit to equality in COVID-19 response
Members highlighted two other areas of concern in the current crisis: lack of representation of people of African descent at high levels, and the link between discretion in data collection and risk. Image Credit: ANI

Fearing a needless increase in COVID-19 deaths due to discrimination, UN independent human rights experts on Monday called for Governments to commit to racial equity and equality in their response to the pandemic.

The Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent said that structural discrimination could worsen inequalities surrounding access to healthcare and treatment, which could lead to a rise in disease and death rates among people of African descent.

"Despite robust responses, States have not recognized the specific health risks faced by people of African descent or how racial discrimination and implicit bias and racial stereotypes may pervade policy", chair Ahmed Reid said in a statement.

Members highlighted two other areas of concern in the current crisis: lack of representation of people of African descent at high levels, and the link between discretion in data collection and risk.

"Interventions that appear neutral on their face may license or facilitate racial bias, without care and attention. Thus far, no protection efforts have focused the public health response on the specific vulnerabilities of people of African descent", said Mr. Reid.

Research, care solutions impacted

"This also raises the parallel concern that even research and knowledge production in response to this crisis may overlook specific barriers to care or the racially discriminatory impact of policy."

The statement underlined the need for "stressed and overwhelmed healthcare workers and local leadership" to be given more guidance to prevent racial discrimination at this critical time. This includes having disaggregated data to ensure equitable treatment.

The Working Group also pointed out that "disproportionate numbers" of people of African descent are employed in service industries, live in densely populated communities, or face difficulties in accessing food and water, all of which impact risk and vulnerability.

"In many states, people of African descent disproportionately serve as home health aides, carers and delivery personnel who help hospitals and health care systems focus on the most serious cases, despite no public efforts to ensure their safety and protection", said Mr. Reid.

'Disproportionate presence' in jails, refugee camps

The expert group also is concerned about the "disproportionate presence" of people of African descent in locations such as jails and refugee camps across the world, where contagion risk is higher.

"The ongoing availability of people of African descent to serve in this crisis should not be construed as disposability", Mr. Reid said.

"States using this pandemic to suspend or roll back human rights relating to affirmative action, the environment, public health, criminal justice, and governance, generally disproportionately impair people of African descent in ways that will persist, long after the crisis is resolved".

The Working Group was appointed by the UN Human Rights Council in line with a declaration adopted at the global conference on racism, racial discrimination and xenophobia, held in South Africa in 2001.

Its five members are not UN staff, nor are they paid by the Organization.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Virus crisis is EU's biggest test since its founding: Merkel

The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest test that the European Union has faced in its history, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Monday, stressing that Germany is ready to contribute to boosting the bloc. In my view... the European Union stands...

Israel on frantic egg hunt ahead of Easter and Passover

As Jews in Israel prepare for Passover and the countrys Christian minority looks ahead to Easter, people are locked into a frantic egg-hunt forced by a nationwide shortage. Demand for eggs always peaks ahead of the eight-day Passover holida...

Governor Cuomo sees signs of pandemic 'flattening' in New York

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday cited tentative signs the coronavirus outbreak was flattening in his state but warned against complacency as the U.S. death toll topped 10,000 and the number of cases reached 350,000. New York report...

NCC Yogdan: Cadets join fight against COVID-19

NCC cadets have joined Indias fight against the coronavirus pandemic, with civil and police administration of various districts seeking their services in the combat, officials said on Monday. The Ministry of Defence had recently allowed tem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020