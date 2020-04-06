Left Menu
Soccer-Liverpool reverse decision to furlough staff, apologise to fans

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 23:52 IST
Premier League leaders Liverpool have reversed their decision to furlough some of their non-playing staff and club CEO Peter Moore apologised to fans on Monday after the decision drew sharp criticism from the British government and supporters. The club said over the weekend they had furloughed some of their non-playing staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were holding talks about the prospect of salary deductions for players and senior staff.

The decision was made after the Premier League was suspended last month and, with no clear date for when it can resume, the club said they intended to apply to the British government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to reclaim a percentage of the wages. "We believe we came to the wrong conclusion last week to announce that we intended to apply to the Coronavirus Retention Scheme and furlough staff due to the suspension of the Premier League football calendar, and are truly sorry for that," Moore said in a statement https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/announcements/392368-a-letter-from-peter-moore-to-liverpool-supporters.

"Our intentions were, and still are, to ensure the entire workforce is given as much protection as possible from redundancy and/or loss of earnings during this unprecedented period. "We are therefore committed to finding alternative ways to operate while there are no football matches being played that ensures we are not applying for the government relief scheme."

Premier League players and managers have been criticised for not taking pay cuts during the league's suspension while the clubs' staff, who earn a fraction of their wages, are furloughed. The players' union, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA), has yet to agree to a cut and argued after a meeting with the Premier League on Saturday that reduced wages would lower tax revenue for the National Health Service.

