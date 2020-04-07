COVID-19: Four more die in Indore; MP toll goes up to 18

COVID-19: Four more die in Indore; MP toll goes up to 18PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:17 IST
Four more persons succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus in the city, taking the toll to 18 in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a health official said. Three men and a woman have died in the last five days in different hospitals in Indore and their test reports received on Monday revealed they were infected with COVID-19, an official of government-MGM medical college said.
Indore alone now accounts for 13 deaths. These patients were already suffering from asthma, diabetes, high BP and other ailments before getting infected with COVID-19, he said.
A health bulletin said so far 256 persons in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and 151 of them are from Indore. Of the 18 COVID-19 deaths, 13 have been reported from Indore, followed by two from Ujjain and one each from Khargone, Chhindwara and Bhopal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh
- Indore
- Ujjain
- Khargone
- Chhindwara
- Bhopal
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today
Chouhan 4th time lucky; to be sworn in Madhya Pradesh CM
Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today
Swearing-in of BJP ministry in Madhya Pradesh at 9 pm
BJP's Arun Singh central observer for Madhya Pradesh meet to elect leader