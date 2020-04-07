Left Menu
COVID-19: Four more die in Indore; MP toll goes up to 18

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-04-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 00:17 IST
Four more persons succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus in the city, taking the toll to 18 in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, a health official said. Three men and a woman have died in the last five days in different hospitals in Indore and their test reports received on Monday revealed they were infected with COVID-19, an official of government-MGM medical college said.

Indore alone now accounts for 13 deaths. These patients were already suffering from asthma, diabetes, high BP and other ailments before getting infected with COVID-19, he said.

A health bulletin said so far 256 persons in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and 151 of them are from Indore. Of the 18 COVID-19 deaths, 13 have been reported from Indore, followed by two from Ujjain and one each from Khargone, Chhindwara and Bhopal.

