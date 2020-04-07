Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian province angry over 'unacceptable' U.S. move to block face masks

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 01:15 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 01:15 IST
Canadian province angry over 'unacceptable' U.S. move to block face masks

Canada's most populous province on Monday complained the United States had blocked the export of more than three million face masks it bought to fight the coronavirus outbreak, while Ottawa said it was pressuring Washington to release the gear. Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters his province had ordered almost 4 million medical masks from manufacturer 3M Co but they had not been allowed to leave the company's plant in South Dakota. Speaking earlier to Global News, he called the incident "absolutely unacceptable."

Ford, a populist conservative, told reporters that after the Ontario and Canadian governments complained, he had been assured 500,000 of the masks would soon be released. He did not say what would happen to the rest. U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order last week to stop personal protective equipment from being exported, and Ford said it was "absolutely critical" Canada be exempted.

Ford said he would be calling U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer later on Monday to press home the point. Ontario, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases among the 10 Canadian provinces, will run out of personal protective equipment in a week, he added. More than 14 million people live in the province.

Allies of the United States are complaining about what they call its "Wild West" tactics in outbidding or blocking shipments to buyers who have already signed deals for medical equipment to fight the coronavirus outbreak. Separately, Canadian medical health officials said the death toll in the country from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, had risen to 293 from 258 on Sunday. The number of positive cases is now 15,822.

Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters that Ottawa was aware of "some difficulties" shipping the masks across the border. "We are working intensely with the United States to ensure that all the masks that have been bought can be exported to Canada," she said.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke to Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Monday and "reiterated the U.S. desire" to work with Canada to ensure the viability of international supply chains for medical supplies and personnel, a Pompeo spokeswoman said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday he would not retaliate over Trump's order limiting exports, while noting that some Canadian health professionals living along the U.S. border work at American hospitals.

"Both countries would lose out if hurdles were to be put in the way of that flow of healthcare support between our two countries. We made that point in repeated conversations," Freeland said on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

UK PM Johnson moved to intensive care as COVID-19 symptoms worsen

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was moved to an intensive care unit on Monday after his coronavirus symptoms worsened though his Downing Street office said he was still conscious.Britain has no formal succession plan should the prime m...

Business groups say Mexican plans to boost economy are insufficient

Mexicos most powerful business lobbies said on Monday that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors plans to lift the Mexican economy out of a coronavirus-induced crisis were insufficient and more was needed to protect jobs and companies. If ...

Airbnb secures $1 bln investment from Silver Lake, Sixth Street

Airbnb said on Monday private-equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners would invest 1 billion in the U.S. home rental company through a combination of debt and equity.Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but Reuters re...

Science News Roundup: Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 community and Fossil teeth yield oldest genetic material

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Science platform ResearchGate launches COVID-19 communityResearchGate, a social network site for scientists and researchers, has launched a new forum to facilitate collaboration between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020