Milken conference pushed back again as coronavirus crisis deepens

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 01:22 IST
The Milken Institute said on Monday its global conference has been pushed back again to October from July as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread across the United States.

The yearly event, run by billionaire Michael Milken's think tank, brings together international leaders in business, government, science, philanthropy, and academia. The 23rd annual event will be hosted at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California between October 12-15, months later than its original dates in May.

"It is important to continue advancing our mission by bringing international leaders together in Oct. With a renewed commitment to building a better future for all," Chief Executive Officer Michael Klowden said on Twitter. The Milken Institute Global Conference will hold meetings with government officials and executives to discuss ways to strengthen biomedical responses to disease and help businesses and governments adapt to massive disruptions in supply chains, the institute said.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponement of many global sporting, entertainment and corporate events, including the 2020 Olympics.

