Trump says Americans are praying for British prime minister

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was saddened to hear that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been moved to an intensive care unit after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

"I also want to send best wishes to a very good friend of mine, a friend to our nation, Prime Minister Boris Johnson. We were very saddened to hear that he was taken into intensive care this afternoon," the president said in a White House press conference. "Americans are all praying for his recovery. He's been a really good friend. He's been really something very special - strong, resolute, doesn't quit, doesn't give up."

