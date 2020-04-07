Four COVID-19 deaths in Indore, toll in city reaches 13
Four persons have died due to coronavirus in Indore this morning, taking the toll of people killed due to infection in the city to 13, a health bulletin from MGM medical college said.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 07-04-2020 09:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 09:24 IST
The bulletin added that 16 more COVID-19 cases were reported from Indore on Tuesday, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the city to 151.
So far 11 COVID-19 patients have recovered in Indore. (ANI)
