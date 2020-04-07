Left Menu
Development News Edition

Portuguese priest DJs his way through coronavirus crisis

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:30 IST
Portuguese priest DJs his way through coronavirus crisis

Parish priest by day, DJ by night: Guilherme Peixoto is not your typical cleric.

In fact, music is so important to him that last year, during a trip to the Vatican, he asked Pope Francis to bless his headphones. So when the coronavirus hit his tiny northern Portuguese town, he knew exactly how to help the faithful ward off isolation blues.

Every Friday and Sunday night, 45-year-old Peixoto swaps his vestments for a T-shirt, turns up the volume and presses play on Facebook to livestream some of his favourite tunes. "Right now it's so important to use social media to bring a bit of joy into people's lives," Peixoto told Reuters. "And people seem happy when they see a priest playing music online."

A lot of effort goes into Peixoto's livestream events. There are strobe and fairy lights, a turntable, mixers, a microphone and sparkling, colourful decorations. "Thank you priest for the great music," said a viewer last Friday. "Thank you for lifting our spirits," another wrote online.

Peixoto also shares awareness videos to encourage people to stay indoors and healthy, and celebrates online masses, including funerals. "Although churches are closed, I want to let people know there are many ways to pray."

The online events attract thousands of people, old and young, stuck at home due to the coronavirus, which has infected more than 11,000 people and led to over 300 deaths in Portugal so far. Portugal is in its third week of a nationwide state of emergency, which has restricted people's movements and closed churches, schools and other non-essential services.

Once the outbreak ends and life returns to normal, Peixoto will be able to DJ in person for his community again, as he has done for over a decade in the warm summer months. "People are often the ones challenging me to continue to innovate," said Peixoto, explaining that he took a DJ course a few years ago to improve his skills.

Peixoto may be the only priest using Facebook to DJ, but other members of the clergy have turned to social media to stay connected, celebrate mass and engage with the young. "Priests are now starting to understand the importance of these channels," Peixoto said. "This (pandemic) could revolutionise the church - it absolutely could."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

China must step up on Africa debt relief - Ghana finance minister

China must do more to help ease the debt burden of African countries facing economic calamity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghanas finance minister said.Speaking with the Center for Global Development, Ken Ofori-Atta said Europe ...

New York cathedral to be used as field hospital

A vast cathedral in central New York is being converted into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, its dean said Monday, as the US struggles to cope with the mounting crisis. The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhat...

Assam MLA held for remarks calling COVID 19 hospitals worse than detention centres

An opposition MLA in Assam was arrested on Tuesday for making objectionable remarks about the condition of quarantine facilities and hospitals treating COVID 19 patients, calling them worse than detention centres, police said. Aminul Islam,...

12 new coronavirus cases in Bhopal; MP tally rises to 268

Twelve more coronavirus cases have been found in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 268, a health official said on Tuesday. Among the new patients, seven are police personnel and their family members, and five are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020