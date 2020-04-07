Left Menu
British PM Johnson still in intensive care, cabinet office minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-04-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 12:16 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is still in intensive care but his team is working together to fight the coronavirus outbreak, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

"As we speak, the prime minister is in intensive care, being looked after by his medical team, receiving the very, very best care from the team at St Thomas' and our hopes and prayers are with him and with his family," Gove told BBC television. "We all hope, we all hope that he can be restored to health as quickly as possible and that's all we're thinking about at the moment," he said.

