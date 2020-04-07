UK minister says unaware of any pneumonia diagnosis for PM Johnson

One of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior ministers said on Tuesday he was unaware of any possible pneumonia diagnosis for Johnson who is in intensive care with serious coronavirus symptoms.

When Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove was asked by BBC radio if he know whether doctors had diagnosed Johnson with pneumonia, he said: "I'm not aware of that"

Few details have been released about Johnson's diagnosis.

