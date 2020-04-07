Too early to talk about easing of new cases in Germany yet - RKI

Left Menu
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-04-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 13:53 IST
It is too early to talk about an easing of new cases of coronavirus in Germany, the head of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Tuesday.

"We need to wait a few days to see if there is a trend in the reports," Lothar Wieler, president of the RKI, told reporters.

The RKI said earlier on Tuesday that Germany's confirmed coronavirus infections rose by 3,834 in the past 24 hours to 99,225 on Tuesday, rising again after four consecutive days of drops.

