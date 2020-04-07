Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Lawyer donates 15,000 N95 masks to AIIMS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:53 IST
COVID-19: Lawyer donates 15,000 N95 masks to AIIMS

To help health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi has donated 15,000 N95 masks to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here

He had earlier donated Rs 1 crore to the Prime Minister’s Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus that has claimed 114 lives and infected 4,421 people across the country. “I have ordered supply of 15,000 N95 masks to AIIMS for 25 lakh for protective use by doctors and the support staff today. Supply would be made in four to five days to AIIMS,” Dwivedi said on Tuesday. The step has been taken in consultation with AIIMS. “It is a small help to the white warriors who are struggling for us despite danger to their lives. Let us move beyond clapping and lighting (lamps), which was good. This way we can become compatriot warriors in arms. Help hospitals near you,” Dwivedi said

Dwivedi had earlier said the problems being faced by poor people and migrant workers are grave and people should come forward to help them by donating to the prime minister's fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Motorcycling-MotoGP events in Italy, Catalunya join list of postponed races

The MotoGP season will not begin until mid-June after the Italian and Catalan races were postponed on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision brings the number of postponed races to seven, while the March 8 first round in Qata...

Virology lab at Wenlock hospital gets functional

The new virology research and diagnostic laboratory set up at the district Wenlock hospital here began its official functioning from Tuesday. The laboratory, which started its trial run on April 1, has gone through the mandatory scrutiny of...

Three COVID-19 patients die in Pune

Three coronavirus infected people died on Tuesday in Pune, taking the total number of deaths of coronavirus patients here to 8, said Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune.Three deaths have been reported in Pune today. All patients ...

Kaspersky provides few tips on keeping mobile devices virus-free

The lockdown that countries all over the world are currently experiencing is putting a renewed focus on personal hygiene. But despite people being advised to wash their hands often, how many applications the same rigor to their smartphones...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020