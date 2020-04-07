Separate doctors, hospitals for COVID-19 patients, suspects: Odisha govt

The Odisha government on Tuesday said it has separated novel coronavirus patients from other sick persons in the state-run medical facilities. The state government made it clear as people fear that they may get coronavirus infection if they visit hospitals.

The government also said that doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff engaged to treat COVID-19 patients will not handle other patients. "I assure people that there is no COVID-19 patient in any of the state-run medical colleges including SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack and other district headquarters hospitals. Therefore, people can freely visit government and private hospitals without fear," said Health and Family Welfare secretary N B Dhal.

He said there is no COVID patient in SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack or in any other medical college in the state. Though there is one COVID-19 negative person admitted at Capital Hospital here, he will be discharged soon, Dhal said. People should now feel safe in general hospitals, both government and private, the health secretary said, adding the private hospitals have been instructed not to admit any COVID-19 patient and to refer all with flu symptoms to the special hospitals.

Indicating that the number of COVID-19 patients swelled in rich countries because they did not segregate novel coronavirus patients from others, Dhal said: "Odisha government is extremely careful in this regard as COVID-19 is a highly infectious disease." He said the state has, meanwhile, developed seven special COVID-19 hospitals where confirmed and suspected patients are being treated. Therefore, people should not be afraid that they will get corona infection if they visit hospitals. Dhal, however, suggested people to use Telemedicine Helpline and daily 104 control room where doctors are present round the clock to guide. The people should not get panic over the pandemic.

Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Prof CBK Mohanty said private hospitals have been asked to create separate COVID corner for screening of the patients. If they suspect COVID in any one, they will refer it to COVID hospital. The state has so far created seven special COVID-19 Hospitals with a total bed strength of 1,497. Apart from two major hospitals like SUM Hospital and KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Ashiwini Hospital has already become operational in Cuttack.

Two Tata Hospitals, at Duburi in Jajpur district and at Joda in Keonjhar district, are also ready for COVID-19 treatment. Hi-Tech Hospital is also all prepared to treat patients at Rourkela in Sundergarh district, while ID Hospital in Puri is also ready for treatment of COVID-19 patients, an official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.