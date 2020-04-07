Walgreens to expand drive-through COVID-19 testing sites

Walgreens to expand drive-through COVID-19 testing sitesReuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:50 IST
Walgreens Boots Alliance is working to expand its drive-through testing for COVID-19 to 15 new sites in seven states, the drugstore chain said on Tuesday. (https://reut.rs/2RiC1NT)
The new sites will use Abbot Laboratories's COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.
