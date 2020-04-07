Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walgreens to expand drive-through COVID-19 testing sites

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 17:50 IST
Walgreens to expand drive-through COVID-19 testing sites

Walgreens Boots Alliance is working to expand its drive-through testing for COVID-19 to 15 new sites in seven states, the drugstore chain said on Tuesday. (https://reut.rs/2RiC1NT)

The new sites will use Abbot Laboratories's COVID-19 diagnostic tests, which deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

SC extends tenure of TDSAT chairperson, expresses concern over delay in appointment of members

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended by three months the tenure of chairperson of Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal TDSAT, which is scheduled to end on April 20, and expressed concern over the delay in appointment of administ...

Delhi Cancer Institute OPD shut after staff found COVID-19 positive, patients being shifted

The Out-Patient Department at Delhi State Cancer Institute has been shut and patients are being temporarily shifted to a private hospital after several DSCI staffers tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said on Tuesday. Two docto...

UK finance minister Sunak, 39, next in line to lead country after Raab

British finance minister Rishi Sunak would take responsibility for leading the country if Dominic Raab, currently standing in for hospitalised Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were also incapacitated. Johnson spent a night in intensive care re...

JK Tyre provides food supplies to over 10k migrants, daily workers

In a bid to support the countrys fight against COVID-19, JK Tyre and Industries Ltd on Tuesday said is providing food supplies to over 10,000 daily earners and migrants in every region, besides organising health camps in 25 villages in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020