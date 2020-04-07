Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF continues medical supplies to fight against COVID-19

During the last few days, IAF airlifted essential medical supplies and commodities from nodal points to Manipur, Nagaland and Gangtok in the North-Eastern region; and the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 18:44 IST
IAF continues medical supplies to fight against COVID-19
IAF has earmarked aircraft at nodal points to airlift medical supplies and equipment at short notice to proactively support operations against COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@IAF_MCC)

Indian Air Force continues its support against the Novel Coronavirus wherein medical supplies are being transported to equip the state governments and supporting agencies to combat the contagion effectively and efficiently.

During the last few days, IAF airlifted essential medical supplies and commodities from nodal points to Manipur, Nagaland and Gangtok in the North-Eastern region; and the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. In addition, An-32 aircraft, on 06 Apr 2020, airlifted personnel and 3500 kg of medical equipment of ICMR from Chennai to Bhubaneshwar for setting up testing labs and facilities in Odisha.

IAF has earmarked aircraft at nodal points to airlift medical supplies and equipment at short notice to proactively support operations against COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FA chairman warns of losing clubs due to pandemic stoppage

Greg Clarke, the chairman of Englands Football Association, has warned that clubs across the country could vanish as their finances collapse under the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.Clubs and the players union, the Professional...

COLUMN-After the dollar drought, a flood: Mike Dolan

A dollar drought thats defined the financial stress of coronavirus is being met with a dam burst of liquidity from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The resulting flood of dollars could sink the greenback over the coming years as economies normaliz...

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crosses 1,000

One hundred and fifty persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,018, a health official said here. Maharashtra thus became the first state in the cou...

Police welfare centre in Jammu manufacture protective gear including masks for cops

Police Welfare Centre in Jammu is engaged in making masks, and personal protective gear needed to protect police personnel deputed at hospitals and quarantine centres across the state. Speaking to ANI, Rimpi Khajuria Incharge of Police Welf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020