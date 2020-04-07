IAF continues medical supplies to fight against COVID-19

Indian Air Force continues its support against the Novel Coronavirus wherein medical supplies are being transported to equip the state governments and supporting agencies to combat the contagion effectively and efficiently.

During the last few days, IAF airlifted essential medical supplies and commodities from nodal points to Manipur, Nagaland and Gangtok in the North-Eastern region; and the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. In addition, An-32 aircraft, on 06 Apr 2020, airlifted personnel and 3500 kg of medical equipment of ICMR from Chennai to Bhubaneshwar for setting up testing labs and facilities in Odisha.

IAF has earmarked aircraft at nodal points to airlift medical supplies and equipment at short notice to proactively support operations against COVID-19.

(With Inputs from PIB)

