Indore reports 9 more positive cases of COVID-19, total count reaches 160

Nine more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Indore, said Dr Pravin Jadiya, Chief Medical Officer, on Tuesday. "With 9 more positive cases of coronavirus, the total number of cases in Indore has gone up to 160," Dr Jadiya told ANI.

"However, there has been no increase in the number of deaths and as of today three people have been discharged after their repeated tests came negative," he said. Speaking on recent discussions of extending the lockdown period, the CMO said, "The lockdown period made it easier for people to follow quarantine and isolation. Till now, in several states the situation could be brought under control due to the lockdown, however, extending the lockdown for few more weeks would help in bringing down the number of coronavirus cases."

As per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, of which 165 cases have been reported in MP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.