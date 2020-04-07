Left Menu
Mumbai COVID-19 tally mounts to 590 with 100 new deaths: BMC

Updated: 07-04-2020 19:40 IST
At least 100 fresh COVID-19cases were reported from Mumbai on Tuesday, taking the totalnumber of the affected people so far to 590, the civic bodysaid

Simultaneously, the death toll rose to 40 with fivepeople succumbing to the infection, the Brihanmumbai MunicipalCorporation (BMC) stated in a release

"The rise in the cases is seen because 55 patients arediagnosed amongst the contacts in high risk containment areaas a result of screening clinics and vigorous contacttracingefforts by the health teams," it said.

