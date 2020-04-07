Norway to ease some restrictions after coronavirus lockdown -PM

Norway to ease some restrictions after coronavirus lockdown -PMReuters | Oslo | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:51 IST
Norway will lift some of the restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the country's prime minister said on Tuesday.
"Together we have taken control of the virus, therefore we can open up society little by little," Erna Solberg told a news conference.
