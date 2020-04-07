Singapore confirms 106 more cases of coronavirus infections

Singapore's Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed 106 new cases of coronavirus infections, most of them locally transmitted, taking the city-state's total to 1,481.

Of the new cases, at least 39 were linked to clusters at migrant workers' dormitories. Singapore has quarantined workers in three dormitories after they were linked to several cases of the disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

