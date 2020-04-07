FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

The number of confirmed infections of the novel coronavirus exceeded 1.34 million globally and the death toll crossed 76,000, according to a Reuters tally as of 0200 GMT.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. EUROPE * The pace of coronavirus deaths in Spain ticked up for the first time in five days on Tuesday, with 743 people succumbing overnight, but there was still hope the national lockdown might be eased soon. * Doctors in Lombardy, Italy's worst-hit region, denounced local officials for their handling of the crisis and said the mistakes they made should be a lesson for everyone. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was stable in intensive care on Tuesday after receiving oxygen support to help him battle COVID-19, while his foreign minister led the government's response. Cabinet Minister Michael Gove said he was self isolating as a family member has symptoms. * In the Swiss Army's biggest call-up since World War II, thousands of soldiers have been sent to support health workers, while hundreds have been confined to barracks after potential exposure. * Norway will ease some restrictions, its prime minister said on Tuesday. * Finland will start tracking the spread in its population with randomised antibody tests. * Vietnam donated 550,000 face masks to five European countries on Tuesday. AMERICAS * With hopeful signs emerging in the U.S., racial disparities in the death toll have started to emerge. * Wisconsin voters faced long lines at limited polling locations on Tuesday during the state's presidential primary and local elections. * Walgreens is expanding "drive-thru" testing sites in several U.S. states. * Mexico's health ministry warned that the country was facing a shortage of doctors as it seeks to ramp up hospital care. * Colombia extended a nationwide quarantine until April 27. * El Salvador warned that security forces had been ordered to enforce quarantine orders more rigorously, confining offenders to "containment centers" and confiscating their cars. * Activists in Latin America are scrambling to help animals abandoned by owners who misguidedly fear their pets will infect them or who are unable to feed animals amid lockdowns. ASIA AND THE PACIFIC * Mainland China reported no deaths for the first time since the pandemic began, and a drop in new cases, a day before the city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged, is set to lift its lockdown. * Hundreds of thousands of cash-starved Indian small businesses have either deferred or cut their workers' wages this month, say industrialists and union leaders, amid a 21-day nationwide lockdown. * Japan declared a one-month state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures, and rolled out a nearly $1 trillion stimulus package. * Australia's chief medical officer said researchers were analysing data to help the government plot a recovery, after lockdown measures bought it some time. * Philippines extended its lockdown and home quarantine measures until the end of April. * Indonesia approved a request by the Jakarta administration to impose further large-scale social restrictions on the capital. * India will allow limited exports of an anti-malaria drug that U.S. President Donald Trump has touted as a potential weapon in the fight against the virus.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Most Middle Eastern countries are seeing worrying daily increases in cases but the region still has a chance to contain its spread, a senior World Health Organization official said. * The coronavirus could eventually infect between 10,000 and 200,000 people in Saudi Arabia, the kingdom's health minister said, urging the public to adhere more closely to state directives. * Morocco made wearing face masks mandatory for anyone allowed to go out during the outbreak. * South Africa's main health workers' union planned to challenge the government in court on Tuesday over shortages of protective gear for frontline staff. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * World stock markets enjoyed a second day of sharp gains on Tuesday as signs of progress against the coronavirus in both Europe and the United States and some more liberal helpings of stimulus kept investors charging back in. * Euro zone finance ministers hope to agree on measures worth half a trillion euros to finance recovery from the coronavirus, a discussion that has sown divisions. * Latin American assets extended their recovery into a second session on Tuesday, as risk assets were propped up by hopes that the coronavirus outbreak had peaked in several hotspots. * Slovenia will post a "high" budget deficit and public debt will increase this year, the Fiscal Council said on Tuesday. * Portugal will boost its credit lines for struggling businesses to 4.2 billion euros on Wednesday, after it was bolstered by a state aid package from the European Commission. * Algerian banks will defer or reschedule loan payments for affected firms, the central bank said on Tuesday. * Japan will sell a record amount of extra bonds this fiscal year, worth more than $165 billion, straining the industrial world's heaviest debt burden. * Thailand approved measures worth $58 billion on Tuesday. * Nearly 140 campaign groups and charities urged the IMF and World Bank, G20 governments and private creditors to help the world's poorest countries through the crisis by cancelling debt payments.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi, Aditya Soni and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Arun Koyyur)

